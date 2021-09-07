Rising harassment cases: JI women wing wants legislation under Islamic teachings

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for legislation in light of the teachings of Islam and its implementation to prevent the rising incidents of harassment of women and children, central president of Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing Balqees Murad announced to observe ’Hijab Day’ under title of ‘Hijab is Civilisation’ this year.

Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, she said the government should promote the Islamic system of modesty and honour for the prevention of social evils. For the purpose, practical steps are required beyond mere statements, she said.

She was accompanied by provincial vice-president of JI women wing Zubaida Iqbal, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Humaira Arshad and JI Peshawar president

Yasmin Bano.

Balqees Murad expressed concern over the increasing acts of violence and harassment against women. She said it was the obligation of the government to promote the teachings of Islam to prevent negative practices in the society and protect women and children against the social ills.

Balqees Murad stressed the need for such a curriculum that could instil modesty and respect for others among the children so that their character could be built in accordance with these glowing principles when growing up. She said it was a matter of serious concern that the younger generation in the country lacked good character.

“We as a society have gone morally bankrupt, which is the hardest reality. This should be a matter of serious concern for all and sundry in the society and everyone should fulfil his responsibility,” he remarked.

She said it was indispensable for the society that the parents, media, educational institutions and above all the government should develop such a character-building system for the younger generation, which is based on the moral system of Islam so that the men and women of society could understand and follow their social responsibilities.

Balqees Murad expressed concern over the incidents and actions against hijab in different countries. “We condemn Switzerland for terming hijab (veil) as terrorism, ban on veil and seminaries in Sri Lanka in the name of national security and the brutal killing of a Pakistani Muslim family in Canada,” she added.

She said the international the community should understand the benefit of hijab instead of opposing it and give their basic right of hijab to Muslim women. The JI leader said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation should play an effective role to end ban wearing veil placed on Muslim women in a number of countries.