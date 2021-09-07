JUI leader says PTI govt a failure

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) provincial leader Pervez Khan Khattak said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed on all fronts as no relief had been provided to the people in three years of its rule.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to provide houses and jobs to millions of people but he rendered thousands jobless, he said while speaking at workers convention at Madrassa Anwarul Quran here at Khaisri.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an expert at taking U-turns, adding the government flawed economic and foreign policies had added to the woes of the have-nots.

Pervez Khan Khattak said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a strong political force, which would soon dislodge this “incompetent” government to pave the way for fair and free general elections.

The PTI rulers, he added, had launched a malicious campaign against the PDM and its leaders to divert the attention of the people from the real issues like price-hike and unemployment.