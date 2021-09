LAHORE:Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and time consuming process of vaccination, NESPAK has set up an in-house vaccination facility for its staff. The facility was inaugurated by NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood here Monday, says a press release. The timings for the vaccination facility will be from 9am to 2pm. It is a one-week drive starting from September 6 to September 10, 2021.