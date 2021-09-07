Pakistan show faith in Asif, Azam, Khushdil

KARACHI: Pakistan’s selectors seem to have run out of options. That’s precisely what it looks like while scrutinising Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup which gets underway in the UAE next month.

With players like Asif Ali and Azam Khan, who have failed time and again, in the squad, Pakistan hardly come across as a team that is capable of regaining the coveted title for the first time since Younis Khan led them to the crown back in 2009 in England.

You can also add Khushdil Shah to the list. Chief selector Mohammad Wasim on Monday tried to justify their selector by labelling them as “trusted options” but there is little justification in picking players like Asif, who have been unable to perform despite repeated opportunities. Big-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan, who had been touted as Pakistan’s key pinch-hitter up the order, was shown the door. Sarfraz Ahmed, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batman suffered a similar fate and so did all-rounder Fahim Ashraf.

Sharjeel’s exclusion was on the cards as Ramiz Raja, who is set to take over as PCB chairman, has never hidden his contempt for players with a tainted past.The left-hander’s below-par fitness and an indifferent form didn’t help his cause either.

With opener Fakhar Zaman also failing to make it into the main squad, Pakistan might have to look towards middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood to open for them in the World Cup. The national selectors have till October 15 to make any changes to their 15-man squad.

Pakistan’s T20 assignments will begin on September 25 with a five-match series against New Zealand, in Lahore. This will be followed by two home matches against England in Rawalpindi, on October 13 and 14. Pakistan will then head to the UAE to begin their T20 World Cup campaign, with the marquee clash against India in the Super 12 phase, on October 24.

“We have tried different combinations, identified different areas and found final options for the best selection,” Wasim commented while announcing the squad in a press conference on Monday. “There were things required but had been missing and now you will see the difference as we tried to cover all the bases especially considering the conditions in UAE where we are carrying an advantage.

“We are very much familiar with the conditions and have a good T20 record so taking every aspect in account including the opponents we have combined this team. The team has a tendency required for modern day cricket, a brand we often talk about. We tried to load specialist players for the role. So we are quite hopeful that with all the preparation our team will play outstanding and perform.”

The inclusion of Asif and Khushdil in the squad is likely to raise some questions, as both players had been given a number of chances before they were completely dropped. Asif is currently averaging 16.38 with a strike-rate of 123.74 from 29 T20Is. He is presently playing in the CPL, with 32 runs at a strike-rate of 96.96 from five games.

“We tried different batters in the middle but we didn’t get performances,” Wasim said when asked what made him recall two players who didn’t have the performances to back it up.

“I do agree they [Asif and Khusdil] didn’t perform (since they were dropped) but then none of the other made their case as well. So we figured out which player we can lay our confidence in, who can do well under pressure and can perform in those conditions against the bowling line-ups expected in the UAE. They are the best options we have with left and right combination in the middle. Asif Ali is still the best striker of the ball in Pakistan. I believe he can do well in pressure handling and will do well in the tournament. We considered a lot of players but we have our trust on them as compared to others.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has been travelling with the team in recent games as a back-up option, has also been excluded, with Mohammad Rizwan slotted in as the main wicketkeeper-batter in all three formats. Sarfaraz has been replaced with a younger option in Azam Khan, who made headlines for his hefty strike-rate in domestic T20s, though he is yet to establish himself in international cricket.

“Azam is selected as a back-up keeper with Rizwan as our number one keeper and he will remain on top. Earlier we had an option to pick a larger squad and there were always room, but now when it comes down to pick a 15-man squad, then Azam can easily edge anyone because of his ability as a power-hitting batter. If on any day we want anyone with a high strike-rate in the middle order, he offers the luxury of being able to fill in as an extra batter as well.”

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain. Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman. –with inputs from agencies