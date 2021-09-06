Shehbaz accuses govt of inflicting ‘Rs83 bn loss’ on buying expensive LNG

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the PTI government incurred a loss of Rs83 billion on national exchequer by purchasing 30% expensive LNG from the market in the last three months. In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that State of Industry Report of Nepra and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) speak volume of truth of the PMLN government and false claims of the incumbent regime.

He said the report shows that the government correspondent committed dacoity on pockets of people by producing electricity on high cost instead of operating power plants having capacity to generate electricity with less cost. "It also resulted in burdening the national exchequer and increasing loans," Shehbaz Sharif observed.

He said that the report had proven the fact that electricity cost had come down in the past through use of LNG plants. "The saving of Rs234 billion made from the year 2017 and 2020 also resulted due to our government's efforts," he said.