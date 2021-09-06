Twin cities log five more deaths, 497 positive cases

Islamabad: The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak continuing its devastation in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has claimed another five lives from the region in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths so far caused by the virus to 1,989.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 497 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from the twin cities taking the tally to 134,167. It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region is much higher as on average, it has been from six to 10 per cent in the twin cities in the last one month or so.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 4864 tests were conducted in the federal capital including surveillance and contact tracing samples of which 266 were diagnosed with the infection at a positivity rate of 5.47 per cent.

On the other hand, the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district was recorded as well over 10.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. Out of 2,215 samples tested for COVID-19 in the district, 234 were confirmed positive in the last 24 hours amounting to a positivity rate of 10.56 per cent.

From ICT, another three patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 873 while confirmation of another 266 patients positive from ICT took the tally to 100,758 of which 93,622 patients had recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 6,263 on Sunday after the addition of 66 active cases to the existing pool.

Meanwhile, the virus has claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll to 1,116 while as many as 231 new patients belonging to the Rawalpindi district have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking tally from the district to 33,409 of which 29,829 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 2,464 on Sunday of which 123 confirmed patients were admitted to different healthcare facilities in town while 2,341 were in the home isolation.