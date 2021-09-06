Unsung heroes

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan commended a polio worker, who was pictured walking in deep snow on his way to duty. Over the years, many more polio workers have shown their commitment by performing their duties during extreme weather condition. The PM should consider introducing a special medal or prize for these healthcare workers to acknowledge their extraordinary work.

Each year, the provincial health departments can send recommendations to the relevant authorities who would select a few workers for the prestigious award/prize.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar