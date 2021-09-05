Afghan women continue protest for their rights

KABUL: The protest march of women demanding equal rights in Afghanistan’s capital city continued on Saturday, foreign media reported.

The women’s march – the second in as many days in Kabul – began peacefully.

“We are here to gain human rights in Afghanistan,” said 20-year-old protester Maryam Naiby. “I love my country. I will always be here.” As the protesters’ shouts grew louder, some Taliban officials came to negotiate with them.

Flanked by fellow demonstrators, Sudaba Kabiri, a 24-year-old university student, told her Taliban interlocutor that Islam gives women rights and they wanted theirs. The Taliban official promised women would be given their rights but the women.

The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. But many Afghans, especially women, are deeply sceptical and fear a rollback of rights gained over the last two decades.