Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Sindh

SUKKUR: Heavy rain lashed Thatta, Dadu, Sujawal and other cities of Sindh on Saturday, unleashing flash floods in low-lying areas and causing miseries to the people as most parts were inundated. According to reports, the torrential rain adversely affected Thatta district, inundating the entire district and unleashing low stream flooding. The rain started in the afternoon and continued for a prolonged period, flooding markets and standing crops. Although, the rain hit most of the districts of Sindh, but villages, towns and cities of the coastal areas, including Gharo, Mirpur Sakro, Buhara, Garho, Keti Bandar, Joho, Sujawal and others were badly affected.