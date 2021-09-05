Panjshiris, Taliban locked in fierce battle

KABUL: Heavy fighting continues between the Taliban and resistance forces in Panjshir since Friday night, with the Taliban officials claiming that had captured four districts in the province.

Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, said on Saturday that the Taliban forces had captured Shotul, Paryan, Khenj and Abshar districts of Panjshir, reports TOLO News.

According to Samangani, now the fighting was taking place in Anaba, which was close to Panjshir's provincial center.

“The districts of Paryan, Shotul, Khenj and Abshar have been completely captured and now the Mujahideen are in the central part of Anaba (district),” Samangani said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the Resistance Front, Saturday morning in a Facebook post said they were resisting the Taliban attacks. Amrullah Saleh, the former VP and a leader of the Resistance Front, meanwhile in a recorded message on Friday night said the situation was grim, but they will resist the attacks.

Usually known for his sharp Western suits, Saleh was filmed wearing a traditional shalwar kameez tunic and a flat woolen pakol cap favoured by Panjshiris.

“The resistance continues. The enemy has suffered casualties, we also have suffered casualties. I attended the funeral of one of my companions. But the situation is under our control,” he said.

Meanwhile, celebratory gunfire Saturday killed at least 17 people in Kabul after the Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir.

Shamshad news agency said “aerial shooting” in Kabul on Friday killed 17 people and wounded 41. Tolo News agency gave a similar toll.

At least 14 people were injured in celebratory gunfire in Nangarhar province east of the capital, said Gulzada Sangar, spokesman for an area hospital in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

According to AFP, the Emergency Hospital in Kabul said two people were killed and 20 wounded by the salvos, as the Taliban tweeted a stern admonishment warning its fighters to stop.

"Avoid firing in the air and thank God instead," said chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, tipped to become the new regime's information minister.

"The weapons and bullets given to you are public property. No one has the right to waste them. The bullets can also harm civilians, don´t shoot in vain."