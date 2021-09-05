Regional cooperation for promoting peace, stability in Afghanistan stressed

Islamabad : A delegation comprising senior-level Afghan politicians, journalists, and former government officials urged national and regional cooperation for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

They were speaking at a conference organised here by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) in collaboration with Pak-Afghan Youth Forum.

The visiting was of the view that since the era of the divisive presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan came to an end, it was imperative for the leadership of Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together to promote peace and stability in their country.

The members of the delegation maintained that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan would pave the way for peace and prosperity in both the neighbouring countries. They termed economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan essential for the economic uplift of the war-torn country which could further enable Afghanistan to develop an economic partnership with other regional countries.

The visiting delegation called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would co-opt the various affiliations, such as ethnic groups, provinces, and factions.

They were of the view that the government of anyone faction in the country could lead to unrest and instability that could be detrimental to lasting peace in the country and the region. They welcomed the positive statements coming out of the Taliban administration about ensuring human rights, especially the rights of Afghan women. They were hopeful that the Taliban would uphold the rights of women in Afghanistan.

Notable Pakistani participants of the conference included former foreign office officials and IRS staff.