Intercity transport service suspended

LAHORE : In view of the increasing number of corona cases, the district administration has suspended public transport operations from Lahore to other cities following the decision of NCOC to stop intercity transport.

The closure of intercity transport service has left families and passengers stranded at bus terminals and stops.

The families, children, women and the elderly people seemed helpless over the sudden decision to suspend intercity transport operations. At bus stands, citizens remained helpless. Citizens said that before stopping intercity transport, the government would have given one to two days time to the people going to their hometowns so that the passengers could reach their destinations.

The people have called on the federal government to reconsider its decision of abruptly suspending intercity transport service so that the passengers could return to their homes.