Restaurants, shops and bus terminals sealed over violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore sealed several restaurants, shops and private bus service terminals to implement corona SOPs across the city here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Gloria Jeans in DHA Phase 05 and Spicy Bazaar in DHA Phase 06 while Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed Road Master Bus Terminal, Niazi Express, Abdullah Travels and Faisal Movers. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed 17 shops and restaurants on Shalimar Link Road, Mughalpura and Harbanspura which included Ustad Pan Shop, Nomi Burger Shop, Hafiz Juice Corner, Nasir Rafiq Pan Shop, Puff City Tobacco, Ghousia Malik Shop, New Pratha, Hollywood Hair Salon, Ustad Abbas Pan Shop, Fashion Hair Salon, Grace Hair Salon, Raju Pan Shop, Ejaz Pan Shop, Khan Ji Hair Salon, Makkah Spare Parts and Nehar Kanara Restaurant. DC Lahore said that the process of implementation of Corona SOPs would continue without any discrimination and directed the field teams to ensure every possible implementation of Corona SOPs.