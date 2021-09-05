Bajwa assures Army’s support, commitment to Kashmir cause

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Premier of the army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who called on him on Saturday, Gen Bajwa congratulated Niazi on assumption of his new office and expressed his best wishes for the prosperity of the region of Kashmir.

During the meeting, the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the continued Indian unilateralism in held Kashmir and situation along Line of Control was discussed.

On the occasion, the army chief paid tribute to the late Syed Ali Geelani for his historic and selfless struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The AJK Prime Minister appreciated the army’s contribution towards security and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.