KP Assembly condemns forced burial of Ali Geelani

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution condemning Indian forces for snatching the body of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and disallowing his family and supporters to attend his funeral prayers.

Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had moved the resolution, which was signed by members from the treasury and opposition benches. It condemned the Indian forces for forcing entry into the house of Geelani, resorting to violence against the family members and snatching the body for burial at an undisclosed place against his will.

The resolution demanded the international human rights organisations and the United Nations to take notice of the Indian brutalities. The House offered fateha for the departed soul.

The lawmakers, including Inayatullah, Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Ikhtiar Wali of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali paid tributes to the late Kashmiri leader

They said Geelani fought against the Indian occupation for decades and had to face imprisonment and other difficulties.

They said Geelani was a tower of light for Kashmiri freedom fighters, who would accomplish his mission. Later the House debated the issue of law and order in the province, particularly in the provincial capital over the adjournment motion of Inayatullah.

Initiating the discussion, Inayatullah said figures showed that 55 people were killed in Peshawar in August.

According to statistics, he said about 62 cases of attempted murder, kidnapping, robberies and other crimes were reported in July and August. He added that 183 attempted murders and 42 killings were committed from January to March.

He said the protection of life and property was the main responsibility of the state and a prerequisite for development and prosperity. Though the police and law-enforcement agencies rendered great sacrifices during the war on terror, the police should not be complacent, he said.

He said the government should take steps to improve the law and order in KP. Mir Kalam Wazir, independent lawmaker hailing from North Waziristan, said the incidents taking place in Peshawar affected other parts of the province.

He said the law and order was deteriorating in the tribal districts, asking the government and law-enforcement agencies to take corrective steps. Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) said it was the failure of police and security agencies that crimes had registered an increase in recent months. He said poor economy, unemployment and unprecedented price-hike were among the main reasons leading to deterioration in law and order. Salahuddin of ANP said peace was a prerequisite for development but KP was unfortunately witnessing worsening law and order.

ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said the reasons behind the bad law and order should be probed as to why the Pakhtun belt was being targeted. He said the leaders of all political parties were being targeted through a well-hatched conspiracy.

He said the civil administration should be authorised to solve this problem. Hafiz Hassamuddin of JUI also complained about poor law and order in the entire province and said the reasons should be identified to correct the situation.

Ikhtiar Wali’s adjournment motion seeking debate on proposed privatisation of government colleges was admitted for discussion. The House adopted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Witness Protection Bill, 2021 and the KP Universities (amendment) Bill, 2021 unanimously before the session was adjourned until Friday (September 10).