Opposing EVMs

Electoral reforms have become quite a hot topic in the last couple of months. The incumbent government is all set to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) to ensure transparent elections. Indeed, in Pakistan, where post elections confrontations amongst political parties and non-acceptance of election results by the losing parties are a norm, a fool proof technology is the need of the hour to improve the existing electoral process.

However, the opposition parties have rejected EVMs on the grounds that it might have no audit options and may not be secure. The opposition parties should get a demonstration of the working of the EVM as stressed by the incumbent from time to time to allow them to establish whether EVM is seriously flawed or cutting-edge technology. Based on the demo results the opposition can decide the fate of the suggested technology or suggest some alternate acceptable to both the opposition and the government.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad