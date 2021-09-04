JI celebrates Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan

Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti on Friday said that the Taliban brought the United States of America to its knees in Afghanistan after 20 years of sacrifices and hardships.

He was addressing one of the various events held in Karachi as a part of the party’s countrywide thanksgiving and prayers day in connection with the defeat of the US and coalition forces by the Taliban in the neighbouring country.

While addressing an event at Lasbela Chowk, Mehanti said that ruling regimes in Pakistan did not play a positive role for Afghanistan during the past two decades and instead became international powers’ puppet. He said the Afghans were a resilient nation and they had proved that Afghanistan was a graveyard for invaders. The US and other international powers played a nefarious role in Afghanistan, he added.