Covid-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1,121 others

The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,944 from the infectious disease and showing a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 19, 468 tests were conducted and 1,121 tested positive, with the deduction rate standing at 5.8 per cent, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday.

So far 5,595,598 tests had been conducted against which 435,967 cases were diagnosed with the virus. Of them, 87.4 per cent or 381,061 patients had recovered, including 692 overnight. The chief minister said that 47,962 patients were under treatment -- 47,042 in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres, 880 at different hospitals and 66 on ventilators.

Of the 1,121 new cases, 492 were reported from Karachi: 140 from District East, 137 from District Central, 101 from District South, 50 from District Malir, 39 from District Korangi and from District West 25.