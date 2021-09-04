Pharmacists stage demo

LAHORE:Physiotherapists and pharmacists on Friday staged a protest demonstration outside University of Health Sciences.

The protesters chanted slogans against the decision of UHS stopping them from using the word "doctor" with their names. They termed the notification in this regard illegal and said physiotherapists and pharmacists were doctors.

The protesters said physiotherapists and pharmacists were given importance in the world while this profession is being humiliated here. They demanded withdrawal of the notification. On the occasion, they also burnt a copy of the notification.