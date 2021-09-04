Car impounded for 109 traffic violations

LAHORE: City Traffic police impounded a car for violating traffic rules 109 times. According to police, the car driver violated the traffic signal 106 times and the lane line three times. The driver was fined Rs79,500 and the vehicle was impounded at Iqbal Town police station. The vehicle will be handed over to the owner on the submission of dues, police said.

arrested: Manawan Police on Friday arrested four cops out of six for patronising the drug pushers on the indication of an arrested drug peddler.

The cops were identified as Abdul Jabbar, Azhar, Majid Aslam and Mazhar Din while the remaining two cops Ahmed Sana and Akbar Ali are posted at Ghaziabad police station and Organised Crime Civil Lines respectively. The arrested drug peddler Salar Ali told the police that the said policemen had arrested him and recovered more than three kg of hashish from his possession. Later, they took him to a dera, detained him for one day there and sold the drugs to another drug pusher Zahid.

thieves: Shafiqabad police arrested two thieves and recovered valuables from them. The accused have been identified as Yousaf and Sajid. Police recovered Rs 50,000 in cash and illegal weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, Garhi Shahu police arrested three drug pushers, indentified as Jehangir Khan, Rafique and Yeshu Masih, and seized 2kg charas and 10 bottles of liquor from their possession. Mustafabad police arrested one Zulfiqar for uploading his video of firing into the air on social media.

dog attacks girl: Iqbal Town police arrested a man after his dog attacked an eight-year-old girl in Jehanzeb Block, Iqbal Town. The girl Misbah got injuries after the dog bit her two days ago. She was removed to a hospital for treatment. Iqbal Town police arrested the owner of the dog Rashid and registered a case against him for leaving the dog unleashed.

found dead: A 55-year old man was found dead near Chauburji Chowk in the Sham Nagar area on Friday The man, yet to be identified, was an addict and died due to drug overdose. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.