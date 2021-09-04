Turkey fines WhatsApp

Ankara: Turkey on Friday joined a host of other countries in fining Facebook’s ubiquitous WhatsApp messaging service for failing to sufficiently protect user data. The 1,950,000-lira ($235,000, 200,000-euro) penality was imposed after months of confusion over whether WhatsApp had introduced its controversial new data sharing rules in Turkey. WhatsApp unrolled a policy change earlier this year that allowed it to collect more personal data -- including phone numbers and location -- for everyone who agreed with its new terms of service.