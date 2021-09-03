Late Nazia Hassan’s spouse files Rs10b suit against Zoheb

KARACHI: Renowned businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig has filed lawsuit in SHC for damages against pop singer Zoheb Hassan for his reported statements in media about death of his sister Nazia Hassan and marital status.

Ishtiaq submitted in the lawsuit that his wife had died after having longly battled with cancer and was lawfully wedded wife. He submitted that Zoheb was consistently using defamatory remarks, imputations and misleading statements in the media about Nazia’s death and his marital status with Nazia Hassan which was defamatory and false. He submitted that UK authorities also confirmed death of Nazia from natural causes. The plaintiff requested the court to issue Rs1 billion decree against defendant for damaging his reputation and restrain him from repeating the allegations at any forum of print or electronic media.