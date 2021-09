SUKKUR: The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of a renowned poet and educationist Ghulam Hussain Rangraz. He was brought to Karachi in a critical condition for treatment after his condition deteriorated due to Covid-19. However, he could not survive and died at the age of 75. Later, he was buried in his native graveyard in Mirpur Bathoro. The demise of Rangraz has left several students, relatives, friends and family members in grief.