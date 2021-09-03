SCNICs to be issued to disabled persons under one window operation

SUKKUR: In order to facilitate special persons, special camps will be pitched across the province for issuance of disability certificates and special computerized national identity cards (SCNICs).

Addressing the concluding ceremony of one window camp, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sadiq Ali Memon said that he was pleased to see a well-organized one window operation at the camp for the issuance of disability certificates and SCNICs to persons with disabilities.

He added that the facility will be provided to other districts of the province too, adding, “Sindh government is fully committed to providing better healthcare, educational and rehabilitation facilities to the persons with disabilities.”