Pak Navy inducts first Long Range Maritime Patrol jet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Thursday inducted its first modern Long Range Maritime Patrol twin-engine jet aircraft at a ceremony held at PNS Mehran, Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the Chief Guest, was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf. He reassured that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of prevailing challenges and committed to upgrading its combat inventory to generate a swift response. He also highlighted that Pakistan Navy is effectively contributing towards the Government's policy of promoting peace and stability in the region as a responsible maritime nation.

The newly-inducted twin-engine aircraft is a variant of Brazilian-built state of the art Embraer Jet globally utilized in air operations. Two more aircraft of the series equipped with the latest weapons and sensors to undertake Maritime Air Operations have also been contracted by Pakistan Navy. The Naval Chief further underscored that Pakistan Navy is committed to safeguarding its seafronts.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief paid rich tribute to veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Geelani and expressed condolence on his demise. Later, the Naval Chief commended the remarkable transition of the Pakistan Navy Air Arm from prop to jet age of Long Range Maritime Patrol Operations.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the capabilities of the new aircraft with the hope that the addition of this potent aircraft will enhance PN capabilities to protect the maritime interests of Pakistan. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi handed over aircraft documents to the Commanding Officer of the concerned squadron. The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired PN officers, CPOs and sailors.