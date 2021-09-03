SCBA backs legal reforms, PM told

ISLAMABAD: The executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association said Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only hope for real reforms and a positive change in the justice system.

“The association will fully support the government in introducing comprehensive and detailed legal reforms,” the Supreme Court Bar Association assured PM Imran of its support during a meeting with him here.

The delegates were; Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, Ajmal Khan, Arshad Bajwa Chaudhry, Qazi Abdul Hameed Siddiqui, Shirin Imran, Afzal Janjua, Arif Mahmood Chaudhry, Nasir Iqbal Siddiqui, Syed Asad Abbas Shah, Abdul Malik Baloch, Abdul Razzaq Shar, Fida Bahadur, Jam Asif Mehmood Lar, Munir Ahmed Khan, Ahmed Zirak, Raja Amir Khan and Raja Ashfaq Ahmed.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Forough Naseem, Special Assistant Dr. Shahbaz Gul and Attorney-General Khalid Javed Khan were also present in the meeting. The prime minister said lawyers' organisations are vital for promoting and strengthening democracy.

“Society cannot be developed without the rule of law and prosperity can only be possible with a system of justice and fairness. “In the past, vested interests misused the law. The rich and powerful remained above the law and the weaker continued to be exploited. The current government is reforming civil and criminal laws so that the common man can get relief. Legal reforms will reduce load of cases on courts,” he said.

Imran Khan said that lawyers' organisations supported the government in the agenda of legal reforms, as lawyers are aware of the problems facing the community and every effort would be made to resolve them.

He directed immediate removal of barriers in lawyers' housing colony. He issued instructions to include lawyers in the New Pakistan Housing Programme. He said lawyers would be given health cards and young lawyers included in the Kamyab Pakistan Programme. The prime minister directed the law minister to ensure a constant liaison with the bar to resolve issues relating to grants on a priority basis. SCBA Executive Committee Secretary Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana thanked the prime minister on behalf of the bar.

He said the Bar fully endorsed the government's legal reforms agenda and made suggestions for further improvement. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

He also prayed for the late Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani in the meeting. “Syed Ali Gilani continued his struggle till his last breath for the rights of Kashmiris. Sympathies of the people of Pakistan are with the mourners,” he said. Later, in the meeting, short-term and long-term strategies for improving governance in Azad Kashmir and providing relief to the common man were discussed.