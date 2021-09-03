Rabbani warns govt against unilateral electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and PPP leader Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday warned that no unilateral electoral reforms by the government would be accepted and said any misadventure in this regard in or outside of the Parliament will have serious consequences for the democratic system.

“Any step taken, major issues decided or legislation done, in connection with electoral reforms, without a consensus amongst all stakeholders will not be accepted and will put the entire democratic system at stake,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Rabbani said the mode and manner of conducting general election could not be left to the whims and wishes of a political party. “Electoral reforms have to be an inclusive exercise in which all political and stakeholders’ views are taken and effectively translated into reality,” he said. He advised the government to develop consensus among all the stakeholders and the Election Commission should play its role to ensure free and fair elections.