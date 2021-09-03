Security agencies checking threats, says Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that the Pakistan Army is proficiently accomplishing its responsibility to safeguard the country and performing duties on borders to protect every inch of the motherland. Talking to media persons, he said that Pakistan’s security agencies are vigilant to respond to any threat from enemies. The Pakistan Army was deployed at the borders, he said, adding that the forces were monitoring movement along the divide. He said that the whole nation should be proud of having such professional security agencies and their sincere contribution for the country.

“We had sacrificed more than any country of the world but still our morale is high with having the world’s most professional and sound army,” he added. Sheikh Rashid said, “We expect great respect and honour from the international world on these sacrifices just for maintaining peace and stability for the entire world. We are the major contributor for maintaining peace in the region and no one can even think of bypassing us.”

The minister said that Pakistan is a responsible state and would fulfill its responsibilities of national security while meeting international expectations as a major country of the region with the objective to strengthen peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Indian intelligence agency RAW and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) were in a state of stress on facing defeat in fulfillment of their plans. He said that it was a sign of satisfaction that there was no sign of crisis or bloodshed in Afghanistan and the situation seemed under control. He said that Pakistan had evacuated foreigners after takeover of the Taliban in Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

The minister said that the government of Pakistan had allowed 600 Japanese while it would grant a 21-day transit visa if anyone asked for. He said that Pakistan would welcome all those foreign nationals, stranded in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Islamabad Police were being revamped to ensure security to citizens of the federal capital and control law and order. He asked the Islamabad Police to beef up its Eagle Squad.

Responding to the announcement of a long-march to Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said, “This will be treated as per law and Constitution, which they truly deserve.” He said the timing of their gathering plan was not appropriate as they were unaware of the changing regional political situation. The minister said the opposition parties had nothing to convince people and if they opted for an election campaign, they would have to face historic defeat.