UET signs MoU with PCST&SI

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, signed a memorandum of understanding with Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCST&SI) to extend cooperation to foster industry-academia linkages.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar, and PCST&SI President Muhammad Adnan Jalil signed the memorandum of understanding. According to MoU, both sides will work together to promote research culture in industry to boost industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and produce demand-driven graduates for the industry. Both UET Peshawar and PCST&SI agreed to cooperate for holding vocational and skills development programs for promotion of entrepreneurship.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali stressed the need for joint efforts to promote industrial linkages and to enhance mutual collaboration. He called upon the PCST&SI to identify projects in the industries first so that University students would take up those problems as part of their final year projects to help solve the real life issues instead of theoretical knowledge.

He appreciated the new understanding and asked Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Director ORIC Dr. Nasru Minalullah to arrange students’ visits to the PCST&SI.