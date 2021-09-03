‘A* won’t be capped at 90% for O/A level students’

Islamabad : The Federal Education Ministry announced that in partnership with the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen, the issue of equivalence pertaining to grade A* for O/A level students had been resolved, so it would no longer be capped at 90 per cent.

According to the ministry, the measure was taken so that all children have a fair chance to pursue higher education. The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen discussed the matter in a meeting. It discussed permanent and sustainable suggestions for problems faced by students in obtaining equivalence and approved two new international qualifications and an international board of education to operate in Pakistan.

The ministry announced that international boards working in Pakistan have also allowed students to pass only optional subjects.

The IBCC Equality Committee reviewed the grading system equivalent to the O/A level and another international education system and decided that the students seeking A* in the 2021 O/A level Cambridge examinations will be given marks according to the Pakistan Boards of Education.

Reforms in the O/A level and other international education systems with regard to equivalence will help medical and engineering students pursue higher education easily within the country.