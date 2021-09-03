45 PSVs impounded over SOPs violations

Rawalpindi: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 45 public service vehicles (PSVs) and challaned 67 others besides imposing a fine of Rs117,500 on violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

The district administration, on the special directives of Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali continued its ongoing campaign to check violations of SOPs. Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rashid Ali told ‘The News that a total of 154 raids were conducted in different areas of the district in two days as the authorities took action against the violators.

He informed that during raids at public service vehicles (PSVs) at different routes total of 45 vehicles were impounded besides imposing fines amounting to Rs117,500. He added that 65 public places and parks were also inspected and Rs3,500 fines were imposed on the violators.

Similarly, officers also visited 23 shopping malls, markets, and plazas as 12 of them were sealed in breach of SOPs, and fines amounting to Rs5,000 were imposed. Moreover, 13 marriage halls and 33 restaurants were also inspected while one hall and three restaurants were sealed besides imposing fines amounting to Rs21,000 on the violators. The DC urged the citizens to follow the SOPs and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus. The district administration, including assistant commissioners, magistrates, and other officers, has accelerated their raids against the violators, he added.

The provincial government has imposed strict restrictions on public transport and business activities to curb the spread of contagion. To implement this, various teams led by Rawalpindi RTA Secretary Rashid Ali cracked down on public transport vehicles on regular basis.