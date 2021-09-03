Minister terms Economic Zones as engine of national growth

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal said that Special Economic Zones are the engine of Pakistan’s economic growth.

While hearing the pending applications of the industrialists regarding Allama Iqbal Industrial city in FIEDMC site office the minister said according to the vision of Prime

The Buzdar government is actively involved in the promotion of investment and the problems of investors are being addressed on priority basis. Acting Chief Executive Officer Rana Yousaf, members of the newly constituted Board President Chamber of Commerce Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Farrukh Zaman and others besides Officer of Industries Department Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi and other officers were present.

The Minister of Industries and Commerce inquired about the problems of the investors including plot, documentation and directed the CEO to guide the investors in completing all the matters as per the checklist and to settle their pending matters on priority basis.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City should be made the first priority of local and foreign

investors as this project is a milestone in the industrial development of Pakistan.

He congratulated the members of new board and said that Punjab govt will provide services in line with the Prime Minister's vision for industrial development and are committed to solving the problems through joint efforts.

He said that the present government has taken steps for economic prosperity in three years which are continuing. It was informed on the occasion that FIEDMC has become the largest company developing economic zones in Pakistan which is developing the largest and first priority economic zone under CPEC, Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

He said that in order to provide world class facilities to the companies investing in this economic zone, a special window centre, expo centre, golf and country club are being set up here.