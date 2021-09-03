Opposition panicking over PTI performance: CM

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition was panicking over the best economic performance of the PTI government.

In a statement, the CM said those who had played havoc with the economy were hiding their faces over the best performance of the PTI-led government as it had worked day and night to improve the sagging economy, he said. The PTI inherited a devastated economy and the opposition’s wailing was sheer hypocrisy, he continued. The people have realised in three years that the opposition was devoid of vision as it undermined the national interests to safeguard personal stakes. The CM said the opposition’s negative role will not be remembered in good words. The opposition faced defeat on every occasion, he said and regretted that politics was used for increasing bank balances in the past.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved to establish a joint venture group for early completion of a Special Technology Zone in Lahore. He made this decision in a meeting with a delegation of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) led by its Chairman Amir Hashmi here.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Industries, SMU''s Head, ED Special Technology Zones Authority Amir Saleemi, Director Planning and Strategic Communications Hamza Saeed Aurakzai and DG IT Abdul Raheem were also present. The CM hoped that the establishment of a special technology zone would speed up the development process while ensuring the economic self-reliance of the youth. Promotion of technology was imperative for economic sustainability, he said and assured to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors in special technology zone. Agri tech software and related soft products would be produced in this technology zone, he added. The zone would also be established in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, DG Khan and other cities in phases and the government would ensure facilities for technology-based financing, he remarked.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the Modi regime’s negative tactics to prevent Kashmiris from attending the funeral of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani.