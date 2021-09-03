Two SRA militants getting directives from abroad held in Karachi

Two suspected militants allegedly involved in terror activities were arrested in Karachi on Thursday, police said. The men, identified as Muhammad Younus and Siraj Nawaz, were arrested after an exchange of fire with police near the Chakra Goth Chowrangi in District Korangi.

Police claimed the suspects belonged to a nationalist outfit, Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), whose militants were involved in terrorism. The two were alleged to be going to carry out any terror activity with a hand grenade when police intercepted them and caught them after a shootout.

The police said the suspects had shot and injured a person, Abdul Qayyum, son of Ashraf, at a milk shop on August 12, to create panic on the eve of Independence Day. The SRA militants were said to have intended to kill him, but, fortunately, he survived the attack.

The police said two pistols, one hand grenade and a motorcycle were also seized from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects admitted that they were members of the SRA and had committed terror activities on the directives of Shahnawaz Bhutto, who is in Germany, and Ashgar Shah, who is in Afghanistan, at the behest of Shafi Burfat. Their mission was to establish Sindhudesh and they intended to kill non-Sindhis across the province, especially in Karachi, and to create terror. They also admitted to funding the SRA. Cases have been registered and the suspects have been sent to jail.