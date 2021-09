PESHAWAR: Salim Shah Hoti advocate has been named additional secretary information of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

A party press release issued here on Wednesday said PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam handed over the notification to Salim Shah at the Party Provincial Secretariat.

The newly appointed office-bearer was directed to assume the charge of his office forthwith.