Expats’ problems discussed with Saudi envoy

PESHAWAR: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani called on the Saudi Arabia ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki at Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed with him the problems being faced by Pakistanis working in SA besides matters of mutual interest.

They discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and regional security. The Saudi envoy lauded Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region. The speaker said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had brotherly relations and both the countries had the potential for further strengthening the economic and cultural ties.

He also discussed with the ambassador the post-Covid-19 situation, especially the increase in problems for expatriate Pakistanis.