ITMinds teams up with InfraZamin

KARACHI: InfraZamin Pakistan Limited and ITMinds Limited have signed an agreement enabling the latter to provide back office accounting services to the former, a statement said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Maheen Rahman CEO-InfraZamin, and Iqleem-uz-Zaman Khan CEO-ITMinds.

InfraZamin is licensed to act as an investment finance company and is an initiative by the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), including PIDG group companies InfraCo Asia Investments (InfraCo Asia) and GuarantCo Limited (GuarantCo), in partnership with non-profit Karandaaz Pakistan (Karandaaz).

Commenting on the occasion, Maheen Rahman, CEO InfraZamin, said, “We look forward to working with IT Minds under this arrangement, which will enable the InfraZamin team to focus on our core business function of credit guarantees”.

Also commenting on the occasion, Badiuddin Akber, Director ITMinds, said, “Considering this is an era of specialization, we have commissioned ITMinds with an aim to enable asset management companies, investment finance companies and other organisations to outsource their back office functions to a competent and reliable BPO partner”.