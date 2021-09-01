Pakistan, Germany ask Taliban to form inclusive govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Tuesday asked the Taliban set up in Kabul to announce the formation of a broad based ‘inclusive’ government in the next few days as a vacuum would see the role of the spoilers. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, Tuesday held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during the meeting stressed that at this pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history, it was important for the international community to remain in support and solidarity with the Afghan people.

The prime minister underlined that urgent steps were needed to stabilise the security situation, address humanitarian needs, and ensure economic stability in Afghanistan, saying these would require sustained engagement with Afghanistan.

Imran Khan recalled his conversation with Chancellor Merkel, in which the two leaders had fruitful exchange of views on the Afghanistan situation. The prime minister underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and the region. He underscored that both Pakistan and Germany should work closely for the promotion of shared interests relating to regional peace and stability.

Heiko Maas conveyed cordial greetings to Chancellor Merkel. While sharing Germany’s viewpoint on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, he thanked for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for Germany’s evacuation endeavours from Afghanistan. He also highlighted the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-Germany diplomatic relations during 2021.

In meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Heiko Mass said, “We would like to thank Pakistan for evacuating German citizens from the country." He said that some German nationals were still stuck in Afghanistan and his government was closely coordinating with Pakistan for their safe evacuation.

Qureshi told the media, "We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan. The international community is warned against the role of ‘spoilers’ in Afghanistan to achieve peace and stability in that country towards which the international community should adopt a holistic approach.”

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary welcomed the Afghan Taliban's recent statements in which they have promised no retribution and assured to uphold human rights in the country. He said he had discussed with his counterpart the need for cooperation as Germany tries to fly in citizens still in Afghanistan.

Heiko Mass also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwaat the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, including latest developments in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations. The German dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and thanked the COAS for assistance rendered by Pakistan during evacuations from Kabul.