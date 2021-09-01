Dr Alvi highlights importance of IT revolution

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday underlined the significance of information and technology, stressing to utilise all the available resources, especially cyber-based knowledge to stimulate the progress and prosperity of the country.

While addressing the closing ceremony of “Artificial Intelligence Tech Verse-2021”, at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), President Alvi said the big changes to progress were there in IT sector that spurred by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

He also emphasised on the scientists and researchers to fully utilize all possible resources. Referring to the fast moving train, he said Pakistanis had to climb over that train as soon as possible.

He observed that the human brain and computer interface could also shape future of open-based information. Dr Arif Alvi said the AI has overtaken different sectors, including health with latest innovations and facilities, leading to the prompt diagnosis and treatments of different diseases. Speaking about the importance of cyber security in the world, he said in the past, books were available as tools of information and advancement, but now the online information had changed the humans lethargic approach.

The president also mentioned that the government has put focus on the development of the IT sector. The president cautioned that the concept of brick and mortar of educational system was also being changed as in the face of latest IT tools, these things were becoming redundant. He said the whole world was opening up and exponential changes were taking place.

Quantum computing had become more efficient, fastest and powerful mean. The AI was one of the most rapidly evolving and impactful technologies in the world at this time, he added. He asked the youth to make acquainted with the latest developments, so as to adequately tap their real potentials.

Dr Alvi also appreciated institutions like NUST that have been leading to the way in new technological developments at the academic level and were opening up new horizons for the youth to unleash their true potential for the growth and development of Pakistan.

He observed that they needed to see more initiatives, being taken to support the AI community as AI was highly important for the country. He noted that such initiatives have the potential to help Pakistan develop expertise in emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, software development and data analysis.

Meanwhile, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood informed that the government was fully focusing on promotion of IT sector, which was vital for improvement in education sector besides, enhancing e-governance and e-economy.

Rector NUST, Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari gave an overview to the NUST’s pursuance of the latest IT developments by encouraging the students and academia to excel in different fields. The president also gave away awards to the different participants.