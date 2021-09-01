Welfare body thanks DG Sports for providing sports complex in Tajbagh

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Tuesday that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will continue to take all possible measures for growth of sports culture and welfare of sports community in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Sports Welfare Association Tajbagh which called on him at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The delegation comprising Muslimabad Gymkhana President Ijaz Shah, senior sports journalist Sarfraz Ahmed and other officials thanked Adnan for completing SBP Manzoor Colony Sports Complex, Tajbagh.

The players and officials of Sports Welfare Association, Tajbagh, presented a souvenir to Adnan, thanking him for providing funds and facilities in Manzoor Colony Sports Complex, Tajbagh.

Adnan said that SPB was utilising all resources for the bright future of sports in the province. “The revival and completion of Manzoor Colony Sports Complex, Tajbagh, is definitely an encouraging development for the talented youth of the area," he added.