Top Israeli rabbi asks Pope to explain his comments on Jewish law

ISLAMABAD: Israel's top Jewish religious authorities have declared they are concerned about comments that Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification.

Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel for Dialogue with the Holy See, wrote a letter addressed to the Vatican which said the comments appeared to suggest Jewish law was obsolete, reported foreign media. Vatican authorities said they were studying the letter and were considering a response. Rabbi Arousi wrote the letter a day after the pope spoke about the Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, during a general audience on August 11.