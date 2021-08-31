Meeting on inflation: Suspended officers counted, no practical actions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday during a meeting on prices of basic commodities directed the provincial chief secretaries to ensure all possible administrative measures to stabilise the prices of basic commodities, especially the irrational gap between market and retail.

The officers gave a count of suspensions of officers but there was nothing practical as far as the actions are concerned. The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that action is being taken against the officers who have not been able to fulfill their responsibilities to stabilise the prices. So far, seven assistant commissioners, two secretaries of market committees have been suspended and two deputy commissioners have been issued warnings.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that the prices of basic necessities affect the common man, adding that protection of the common man is the top priority of the present government.

During a review meeting on supply and demand of basic commodities and their prices, the prime minister said that action against administrative officers alone is not enough. “The results of administrative measures should be made public so that relief may be given to the people,” he added.

The prime minister was given a comparative overview of the prices of basic commodities used by the common man across the country, especially the market and retail prices. Briefing was also given to him on existing stocks of sugar and wheat and steps to be taken to meet future needs. The meeting was also apprised of the steps being taken to bring down prices of edible oil.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Industries and Production Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Food Minister Syed Fakhr Imam, Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants Dr Shahbaz Gill and Dr Sania Nishtar. Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and secretaries of relevant ministries were present also present while provincial chief secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting through video link.

Punjab chief secretary apprised of the administrative measures being taken in Punjab to stabilise prices. The prime minister was informed that matters with the stakeholders concerned are in the final stages to bring down the prices of edible oil. As a result, edible oil prices are expected to fall by Rs 10-15 per kg.

The prime minister directed that detailed planning and timely action be ensured keeping in view the future needs of sugar and wheat. Meanwhile, expressing satisfaction over the progress made in the construction of the dams, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that steps be taken to complete the construction work within the stipulated time.

He contended that construction of new dams to meet water requirements is a need of the hour. Wapda Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Muzammil Hussain met Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

In the meeting, Wapda chairman briefed the prime minister on the progress made in the construction of major dams in Pakistan under the Decade of Dams (Decade of Dams). “The construction of new dams will ensure water as well as affordable electricity supply to meet the country’s energy needs.

Prime Minister also chaired a review meeting on the promotion of small and medium businesses. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and senior officers. SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir participated the meeting through video link.

The Secretary Industry and Production Division gave a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding the features of the proposed SMEs policy. The meeting was informed that small and medium enterprises account for 40 percent of the total GDP of Pakistan.

The meeting was told that the government was providing assistance of Rs436 billion to SMEs and significant tax concessions were also being given to them while the federal cabinet had already approved an action plan for the promotion of SMEs.

“Loans will be provided to small SMEs under the supervision of SBP. Special attention is being paid to the business related to the information technology sector. All partners have been consulted in detail so that there is no loophole in the policy,” the meeting was told.

Prime Minister said that small industries have been neglected in the past, whereas the incumbent was focused on providing facilities to small industries. He called for provision of incentives and facilities to small business owners under the Ease of Business Policy.

He contended that the proposed SMEs policy should be finalised as soon as possible. According to the Prime Minister Office, Premier Imran said the government is to launch Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911 for crime prevention. To this effect, Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the concerned officers of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in which the prime minister was apprised of the update on the establishment of Universal Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) -911.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Home Secretary, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Chairman Nadra, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, DG National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), DG National Information Technology Board (NITB) and other officers concerned attended.

Prime Minister was informed that all necessary work including inter-provincial liaison has been completed and the helpline will be ready for regular opening by the first week of October 2021.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to remove all obstacles in the commencement of service as soon as possible to curb crime in the country. He stressed that the protection of life and property of the people is the primary responsibility of the government. He hoped that the launch of this helpline would help ensure peace and security in the country as it would enable timely action against crime.