Linguistics Centre opens

LAHORE:University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated the “Centre for Linguistics, Translation Studies, and Faculty Development” here Monday.

The Centre has been established to bring together students, faculty, linguists, and researchers from across the university and country to explore and learn new disciplines related to language studies.

There are already numerous academic and degree programmes available, ranging from BS English to PhD in English (Linguistics). However, the short-intensive courses, certified diplomas and many others have been launched at the Centre for Linguistics, Translation Studies, and Faculty Development (CLTSFD).