4 POs among 31 arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested 31 persons including four proclaimed offenders wanted in various criminal cases on Monday.

A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan and provincial government, the cops conducted operations in the areas of Hoti, Jabar, Kharaki and Lundkhwar police stations.

Four wanted men were arrested during the raids and the weapons recovered included three Kalashnikovs, 11 pistols, and bullets. Also, another 27 suspects were arrested at nakabandis for further investigations.