Governor stresses thalassaemia screening before marriage

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has urged the general public to undergo the thalassaemia screening test before marriages in order to not pass on the life-threatening blood disorder to their next generation.

The governor made this appeal on Sunday as the Governor House hosted a thalassaemia screening camp organised by Kashif Iqbal Thalassaemia Care Centre. Ismail and his wife also volunteered for the thalassaemia screening test on the occasion.

The governor said that thalassaemia was a fatal blood disease and opting for the screening test was the only way out to effectively prevent the disorder.

He said that a sincere and honest leadership was only capable of taking such steps that would be helpful in lessening the miseries and hardships of the public. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been serving the nation with the same ambition and zeal for the past three years.

The governor said a law had been enacted in Pakistan against the spread of thalassaemia but there was a need for its effective implementation in the country and the PM had constituted committees at the federal-level for the purpose.