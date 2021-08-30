Trucker, helper dead in Chitral accident

CHITRAL: A truck driver and his helper were killed when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in Ashirat village near Lowari Tunnel in Chitral district on Sunday.

The police said that the truck loaded with cooking oil and ghee was on its way to Chitral from Peshawar when it skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

They said that the driver lost control over the steering at a steady slope in the Ashirat area, resulting in the accident.

The driver, identified as Rahmat Wali Shah, resident of Arandu Goal in Chitral, and his helper Usman Ali, hailing from Barikot area in Swat, were killed on the spot.

The vehicle was also destroyed. Over a dozen road accidents have been reported in Ashirat village during the last one month due to poor road infrastructure.