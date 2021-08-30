Heavy rain disturbs life in low-lying areas in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The start of rain always sets alarm bells ringing for the people living in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi who always fear for their life and property due to the constant threat of floods all around. The heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad resulted in significant flooding in low lying areas here on Sunday.

Rawalpindi received 100 mm rain and Islamabad received 50 mm rain. The water level at Gawalmandi reached 10 feet and Katariyan reached 6 feet during heavy rainfall. Heavy rain created problems for the residents of low-lying localities of the city as all the open manholes overflowed inundating streets and roads due to the poor drainage system of the city.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that water sucking vehicles were present everywhere to remove rainwater from roads and streets. The rescue teams are present in the areas of Airport Road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, and Murree Road to control the situation, he claimed.

He also said that situation was also under control here in Nullah Leh. Pedestrians and motorists faced difficulties on all roads particularly Benazir Bhutto Road, Rawal Road, Airport Road, Jhelum Road, Peshawar Road and all other inner-city roads. Benazir Bhutto Road was like a pond or river at some points.

Traffic came to a halt for several hours in many areas as a number of vehicles broke down. Even at Jhelum Road, Mall Road, Adiala Road, Jamia Masjid Road near Qadeemi Imambargah, Airport Road, City Saddar Road near Gawalmandi, and Benazir Bhutto Road areas several public transport vehicles developed faults in the middle of the road causing heavy traffic jams. The rain also caused problems for people on two-wheelers.

The residents of low-lying areas, particularly Jan Colony, Hazara Colony, Nadeem Colony, Imambara Mohallah, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khabba and Raheemabad faced difficulties during rainfall as the rainwater entered some houses.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and hailstorm with gusty winds on Sunday lashed the federal capital turning the weather pleasant in the monsoon season. According to the Capital Development Authority, its employees were active for the drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

All emergency response centres are fully functional, whereas all roads, nullahs, and drainage lines have been cleared. The CDA staff is present in the field and monitoring all the nullahs flowing in the federal capital.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Chaklala received 111 mm of rain while Islamabad 50 mm till the filing of this report. The Saidpur Village received 21 mm rain, Golra 26 mm, Bokra received 55 mm, I-8/2 received 41 mm and Shamsabad 39 mm.

On the other hand access to Rawalpindi and Islamabad was strongly affected particularly for commuters who were waiting at different bus and wagon stops. The metro buses were packed with passengers during the rain on the occasion. Metro bus track was also filled with rainwater. According to Civil Aviation Authority, national and the international flight schedule was also affected due to heavy rain.