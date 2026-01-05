Timothée Chalamet hints at tacit understanding with Kylie Jenner?

Timothée Chalamet's won the best actor prize for Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards.

The 30-year-old defeated Hollywood rival Leonardo DiCaprio, whose "One Battle After Another" took the top prize for best picture, as well as best director and best adapted screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Although he thanked his fellow nominees, especially Sinners star Michael B Jordan, before paying tribute to his own film's director, Josh Safdie, for "crafting a role and a story" for him but it was his words for Kylie Jenner that grabbed the headlines.

"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation," he said. "I love you. I couldn't do this without you."

The 28-year-old reality TV star, Jenner, was also present at the award show.

However, when Timothée Chalamet shared almost a dozen photos of what appeared to be his first celebration of his victory on Instagram, Kylie Jenner's absence was felt by many of his over 20 million followers.

"Why is Kylie never on his IG pictures?," said a curious fan. "Because they are private?," said another suggesting the couple might have a tacit understanding to keep their private lives to themselves.

A third attacked Kris Jenner's daughter by adding, "Why does PLASTIC have to be ? He sacrificed enough already."

However, the actor didn't forget to add an adorable picture with his mother Nicole Flender in his Instagram carousel.

Kylie Jenner's might be missing from his photos, the reality TV star was prominent among 1.8 million people who liked his Instagram post.







