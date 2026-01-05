Prince Harry sparks fresh rumours about tensions in his marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry looked "happy" during the outing without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has sparked rumours of tension in his marriage with Meghan Markle with his solo trip to Colorado.

Last month, the Duke was spotted on a skiing trip with his longtime friend, polo player Nacho Figueras in Colorado while Meghan remained at home with children Archie and Lilibet.

The OK! magazine quoted a source as saying with the trip, Harry appeared keen to escape mounting pressures at home.

The insiders told the outlet, "Harry was out on the slopes for a few hours with Nacho and a handful of friends, intentionally keeping the trip low-key and out of the spotlight."

Archie and Lilibet doting father looked "happy" during the outing, which included lunch at a resort restaurant, however, the source noted Meghan was noticeably absent from the short break.

Another close confidant said Prince Harry’s skiing trip has fueled fresh rumors about strains in his and Meghan's marriage.

"Those close to them view it as Harry taking some time for himself while Meghan is navigating very sensitive and personal family matters," the mole added.

Meghan and Harry continue to present a united front publicly, however, the insider claims the royal couple’s priorities "are not aligned."

"People around them saying Harry jumping into a skiing trip while his wife was taking huge flak over her estrangement from her dad is yet another sign their marriage is massively on the rocks, and that they are headed for the divorce court in the new year."