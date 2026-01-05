Wolf Moon 2026: Stunning images of first supermoon dazzling skies across the globe

The start of the new year’s celestial show has begun, as the first supermoon of the year was sighted on January 5, 2026, illuminating the night skies with its beautiful appearance.

People across the globe captured stunningly beautiful images of the “wolf moon,” as visibility was good even on the coldest days.

The first supermoon of 2026 illuminated the UK skies, offering a spectacular display for observers over the weekend.

Stonehenge, UK

Surrey, UK

London, UK

London, UK

Glastonbury, UK

Glastonbury, UK

Images below also shows a glimpse of wolfmoon sighted in other countries acorss the globe.

Gloucester, Massachusetts

China

Germany

KSA

San Salvador, EL Salvador

America

Sierra de Guadarrama, Spain

The Royal Observatory in Greenwich explains its name “Wolf Moon” was inspired by hungry wolves howling as they prowled for food during midwinter months.

A striking image captured shows the supermoon setting behind Stonehenge in Wiltshire, south-west England.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, “perigee”—around 220,000 miles from Earth, compared to 250,000 miles at its farthest point, or “apogee”.

Additionally, the wolf moon is the fourth supermoon in a row after October's 'Harvest Moon', November's 'Beaver Moon' and the 'Cold Moon' sighted in December 2025.

While supermoons happen three to four times a year, consecutive supermoons like this are rare.